Former high school teacher accused of having improper relationship with student

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Over Santiago Garcia Lopez, 25 (KPRC)

HOUSTON – A former high school teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a student faced a judge Thursday morning.

Over Santiago Garcia Lopez, 25, is charged with at least two counts of sexual contact with a minor.

According to court documents, Garcia Lopez was a teacher at a public secondary school.

Garcia Lopez allegedly “engaged in sexual intercourse” with the student, and their relationship had been going on since March of this year.

Documents outlining a motion for sufficient bail state the sexual acts, which occurred at the school and Garcia Lopez’s residence, were recorded.

Records show he was also a political consultant who worked with an unspecified congressional campaign.

A judge set bond at $100,000.

KPRC 2 has not officially confirmed the name of the school where Garcia Lopez worked. More updates will be provided when available.

