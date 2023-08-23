KIDZ BOP’s ‘Never Stop Live Tour 2023′ coming to Sugar Land

KIDZ BOP is on the road with a new tour, “KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live 2023,” and they’re coming to Sugar Land on Aug. 25 to play at the Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land.

The KIDZ BOP “Never Stop Live” Tour introduces four new KIDZ BOP Kids - Jackson, Kiya, Shila, and Tyler - who will perform today’s biggest hits live on stage.

The family-friendly show will feature new songs, choreography, special effects, and the Daddy Dance Off, offering dads an opportunity to show off their dance moves on stage.

The tour follows the release of the album “KIDZ BOP 2023,” which includes pop hits like “Anti-Hero,” “About That Time,” “Sunroof,” and “Late Night Talking.”

For tour dates and tickets, visit https://kidzbop.com/tour/.