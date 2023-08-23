Mother says her son, who has mental disabilities, vanished after being released from Harris Co. jail over 30 days ago

A mother from Liberty County said it has now been 33 days since her son vanished after being released from the Harris County Jail.

Making matters worse, Lori Swearingen says her son doesn’t have the mental capacity to take care of himself, and she fears he could be in grave danger.

Swearingen said she handed out hundreds of flyers all around the area near the jail with Maliek’s picture on it, hoping someone can help reunite them. As time goes on, she said it getting harder and harder to remain calm and not fear the worst.

“Wondering if he’s OK, wondering who he’s with, if he’s even with anybody,” she said. “Every day I wake up and always count the days that he’s been gone.”

She added, “I can show you how he writes. He writes like he’s in 3rd grade. He can’t spell.”

Maliek was an inmate transferred from the Liberty County Jail to the Harris County Jail and released on June 15.

“They were supposed to notify us whenever he got released because of his disabilities,” she said, adding that she found out a different way.

“His court date was supposed to be Aug. 19. Well, I got an email from the VINE system saying they changed his court date. I called the jail and they said that he’s been released from the 15th. Well, that was eight days later,” Swearingen said.

While HCSO officials would not comment on any possible agreement to notify Maliek’s mother about his release, they sent us the following statement:

“Maliek Swearingen was transferred from Liberty County Jail to the Harris County Joint Processing Center on July 14, 2023. He was brought into processing where he was interviewed by a medical and mental health specialist. His behavior showed no signs of harm to himself or others. He was released the morning of July 15, 2023 on PTRB (pre-trial release bond). After being informed of him being missing, the incident was reviewed. He was observed on camera in and around the JPC several times during the next day or so. He was also given sandwiches and water by staff outside. No further contact was made after that. While being processed out, inmates are allowed to use phones or ask staff for information or help.”

“For like three days, just waiting. Probably hungry, probably thirsty, probably scared. And I know he was probably waiting on me, but I didn’t know. Like nobody told me,” Swearingen said.

Swearingen says her son is tall and slim with braces and a tattoo that reads “NO” on the back of his hand.

Anyone with information is asked to call Houston Police immediately.