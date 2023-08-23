Authorities seek information on suspects who shot, killed man during 2019 robbery in Baytown area

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Authorities are seeking information which will lead to the arrest of those involved in a 2019 murder in the Baytown area of Harris County.

According to Crime Stoppers, on Saturday, September 28, 2019, George Hanks was shot and killed in the 5800 block of Mary Ethel Rd. in the Baytown area.

The suspects were robbing the 19-year-old man when the suspects pulled out a gun and shot him. Hanks did not survive the injuries.

“The family of George Hanks is requesting the community’s help with identifying the suspects responsible for this murder,” Crime Stoppers said.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspects in the case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.