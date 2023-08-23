$51M in federal funding granted to provide resources to sexual assault victims

The Justice Department said $51 million in federal funding was awarded to its Office on Violence Against Women to provide assistance to sexual assault victims.

HOUSTON – The U.S. Justice Department said $51 million in federal funding was awarded to its Office on Violence Against Women to provide assistance to sexual assault victims. The grant funds increased by 45% since the previous year.

“It is critically important that all victims of sexual assault are able to access support and safety. Research shows that the need for that support is substantial across our nation: more than half of women and nearly one-third of men experience sexual violence in their lifetimes, which is a truly staggering number,” said Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta. “This significant release of SASP funds reflects our unwavering resolve to combat sexual assault. It represents our dedication to supporting rape crisis centers and other organizations that provide trauma-informed services and counseling, training advocates and ensuring that every survivor receives assistance tailored to their unique needs. We’re not just investing in services; we’re investing in dignity, healing and justice for every survivor.”

The OVW provides funding to the Sexual Assault Services Formula Grant Program (SASP), which backs nonprofits and crisis centers that offer resources to the public. OVW Director Rosie Hidalgo said the increased resources show that the government is dedicated to helping survivors.

“We at the Office on Violence Against Women recognize the importance of strengthening a robust community-wide response in aiding survivors of sexual violence. This collective effort ensures that survivors are not just heard, but that they are fully supported in accessing safety, healing and justice. I wish to extend my deepest gratitude to service providers, advocates, coalitions and especially survivors. Their relentless work, bravery and dedication in preventing and addressing sexual violence are not just commendable but essential.”

