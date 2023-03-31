Don’t face domestic violence or sexual violence alone. There is help.

Houston Area Women’s Center’s mission is to end domestic and sexual violence for all. If you or someone you know needs help, call their hotlines. Domestic violence: 713-528-2121. Sexual violence: 713-528-7273. Watch the video for more information.

Houston – No one should have to face domestic violence or sexual violence alone. There is help. The Houston Area Women’s Center (HAWC) provides domestic and sexual violence services free of charge to women, children, men and families.

24-Hour Domestic Violence Hotline

HAWC offers a domestic violence hotline that you can call 24-hours a day, open every day of the year. Call them for safety planning, information and referrals at 713-528-2121.

Sexual Assault Hotline

Their sexual assault hotline number is 713-528-7273. They also have digital chat available at www.hawc.org.

Accepting Donations

If you would like to donate to the Houston Area Women’s Center, they accept new, unused items for the women and children HAWC serves. Financial donations are also graciously accepted on their website.

KPRC 2 and our Community partners at Energy Transfer and Houston Christian University hosted a phone bank with volunteers from the Houston Area Women’s Center to answer questions and offer help surrounding domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking. Anyone seeking assistance after the phone bank should call HAWC’s 24-hour hotline at 713-528-2121.