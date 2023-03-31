Don’t face domestic violence or sexual violence alone. There is help.

Houston – No one should have to face domestic violence or sexual violence alone. There is help. The Houston Area Women’s Center (HAWC) provides domestic and sexual violence services free of charge to women, children, men and families.
24-Hour Domestic Violence Hotline
HAWC offers a domestic violence hotline that you can call 24-hours a day, open every day of the year. Call them for safety planning, information and referrals at 713-528-2121.
Sexual Assault Hotline
Their sexual assault hotline number is 713-528-7273. They also have digital chat available at www.hawc.org.
Accepting Donations
If you would like to donate to the Houston Area Women’s Center, they accept new, unused items for the women and children HAWC serves. Financial donations are also graciously accepted on their website.
KPRC 2 and our Community partners at Energy Transfer and Houston Christian University hosted a phone bank with volunteers from the Houston Area Women’s Center to answer questions and offer help surrounding domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking. Anyone seeking assistance after the phone bank should call HAWC’s 24-hour hotline at 713-528-2121.