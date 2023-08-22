Multiple people, including 2 DPS employees, arrested for providing fake vehicle inspections

HOUSTON, Texas – Multiple people, including two Department of Public Safety employees, have been arrested for providing fake vehicle inspections, which is known as “clean scanning,” in Texas.

In an effort to reduce clean scanning, the Texas DPS Regulatory Services Division (RSD) conducted several operations on vehicle inspection stations throughout Texas, where illegal activity was believed to be taking place. After the initial identification of those stations, personnel from RSD, DPS’ Criminal Investigations Division (CID) and the Texas Highway Patrol (THP) conducted surveillance and made numerous arrests.

On April 26, five people were arrested in the Dallas area after officials learned department employees provided information in exchange for monetary compensation from stations suspected of criminal activity to help them avoid detection.

On Aug. 18, 2023, the Texas Rangers arrested two DPS employees for their roles in this crime. Each is now charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and has been suspended pending the results of the criminal and administrative investigations. Additionally, four non-DPS employees were also detained with potential charges pending for their possible involvement in this criminal activity.

DPS strives to maintain the highest level of integrity among its employees and will pursue prosecution for those engaging in any type of criminal activity. This is an ongoing investigation and further arrests and/or charges are expected. RSD continues to work closely with the Rangers to ensure that all illegal activity is uncovered and stopped.