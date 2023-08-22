Chick-fil-A’s 2024 applications for scholarships open for community members and employees

HOUSTON – Students can now apply for Chick-fil-A’s 2024 scholarships to continue their education and “make a positive impact in the future.”

Applications opened in August and recipients will get the scholarships in spring 2024, the company said in a news release. Chick-fil-A has been helping students for 51 years.

Community Scholar Program

This scholarship is a good fit for people who are making an impact by helping their community. You do not have to be a Chick-fil-A employee to apply.

The applications close on Nov. 1. Through this program, the company will provide $25,000 scholarships to 12 people.

“Recipients are also encouraged to participate in a one-year leadership development program facilitated by Chick-fil-A, Inc., which includes mentoring and professional development opportunities,” Chick-fil-A said.

Go here to apply.

Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures Scholarships

This scholarship is open to restaurant team members. The company provides $25,000 awards to 12 people through True Inspiration Scholarships. Team members can also receive $1,000 and $2,500 through the Leadership Scholarships.

The last day to apply is Oct.18.

Go here to apply.

“Chick-fil-A is proud to invest in educational opportunities for students of all ages, both within our restaurants and throughout the communities we serve,” said Brent Fielder, senior director of corporate social responsibility at Chick-fil-A, Inc. “Through our company’s longstanding commitment to education, scholarships offered by Chick-fil-A, Inc. support the advancement of service-minded leaders so they can pursue their personal academic goals and make a positive impact in the future.”