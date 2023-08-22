2 Conroe ISD campuses evacuated due to bomb threat not believed to be credible

The Oak Ridge High School and Oak Ridge High School 9th grade campuses were evacuated on Tuesday due to a bomb threat, the Conroe Independent School District said.

Conroe ISD received a phoned-in report that bombs were placed in the school. The district said it does not believe the threat is credible, but police are still investigating the case.

All students and staff were taken outside and are safe. Authorities also discouraged parents from going to pick up their children during the evacuation.

Conroe ISD released the following statement:

“Out of an abundance of caution, Oak Ridge High School and Oak Ridge High School 9th Grade Campus have evacuated the buildings due to a phoned-in report of bombs planted somewhere in the school. While we do not believe the threat to be credible, the Conroe ISD Police Department is bringing in explosives K-9s to search the building. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Shenandoah and Oak Ridge North Police Departments are also supporting the schools. All students and staff are safely outside. Please refrain from coming to the campuses while we are evacuated as we are unable to check out any students. We will update you as we know more.”