1 dead, another injured in suspected drug deal, shootout near Energy Corridor

Houston police said this was a drug deal gone bad and the victim and another suspect shot at each other

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a man was shot to death and another was injured during a possible drug exchange in near the Energy Corridor.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in a business parking lot located at 318 Stafford Street around 3:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s or early 30s lying on the ground, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

HPD Chief Troy Finner said he believes the shooting stemmed from a drug transaction gone wrong. He said the victim and possibly two others exchanged gunfire.

Moments after the shooting, Finner said a man arrived at a nearby hospital with several gunshot wounds. He believes the two incidents are related.