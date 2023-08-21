City of Fulshear issues boil water notice due to pressure problem at water well

FULSHEAR, Texas – The city of Fulshear is still under a boil water notice, but the water pressure issue at one of the water wells has been fixed, according to city officials.

Water pressure at one of the city wells dropped and affected the downtown water system on Monday.

“City of Fulshear was made aware of an unexpected electrical issue impacting one of the wells at the Downtown Water System Plant (City of Fulshear system). This issue is completely unrelated to previous issues of demand and is solely an electrical issue,” officials said.

The problem has been addressed, but residents should still boil their water until the proper testing has been conducted.

“To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes,” said the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality in a news release.

This also applies to water used for washing your hands and face and brushing your teeth. Children, seniors, and those with weakened immune systems are the most at risk of getting sick from bacteria.

As an alternative, people can also buy bottled water to use or get it from another suitable clean source.

People are encouraged to share this information with other residents, and officials said they will inform people when the boil water notice is lifted.

If you have additional questions, you may contact Inframark at 281-398-8211.