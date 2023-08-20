Ukraine and Taiwan’s issues, AJ Armstrong verdict, fourth Trump indictment and more on Houston Newsmakers

GOP Congressman Michael McCaul represents the 13 counties that make of his 10th Congressional District.

IN THIS EPISODE:

United States Rep. Michael McCaul, who serves the 10th congressional district, is focusing on Ukraine and Taiwan.

Houston Newsmakers reviews the guilty verdict in the AJ Armstrong case.

An expert breaks down former President Donald Trump’s fourth federal indictment.

Watch Houston Newsmakers on KPRC 2 and KPRC 2+ at 10 a.m.

Congress must be bipartisan to work

U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul, (R) 10th Congressional District (KPRC)

Michael McCaul is in his 20th year of representing the 10th congressional district and says his style is not flamboyant.

“If all you want to do is go and have a YouTube moment, that’s fine,” he said. “But I think my constituents elected me to get good things done for the country.”

McCaul, is the GOP Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee and says one of his main focuses is to gather bipartisan support for Ukraine and Taiwan as they face outside forces that could change the world dynamic.

“When I went to Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, they all told me what happens in Ukraine impacts Taiwan. You can’t bifurcate these things, I mean Chairman Xi, China, is aligned with Putin in Russia and with the Ayatollah and Kim Jong Un in North Korea.”

Regarding the felony indictments against former President Trump, McCaul says some local district attorneys may be too aggressive but the federal indictments are problematic. We talk about those issues and much more concerning his 13 county district that stretches from Houston to College Station and to Austin. Also the state of the Republican party in this week’s Houston Newsmakers EXTRA with U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul.

AJ Armstrong found guilty of murdering his parents

A.J. Armstrong stands in court as he receives a guilty verdict (KPRC)

After two mistrials, A.J. Armstrong was found guilty of murdering his parents. KPRC 2 Legal Analyst Brian Wice says the prosecution’s advantage started before the trial began.

“They hired a jury consultant to help them pick the jury,” Wice said. “I think our viewers are adept enough to understand that trials are won or lost months before the first witness hits the stand. Why? Because jury selection is the critical ingredient in either a conviction or an acquittal.”

Fourth Trump indictment is much different

Brian Wice, KPRC2 Legal Analyst (KPRC)

Last week, former President Trump was indicted for the fourth time, the second time related to the 2020 election. The latest indictment came from a Fulton County Georgia grand jury, which added 18 others to face charges. Wice says it is much different in that it carries with it a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and cameras will be allowed in court. Wice also says there is one other major reason this indictment is different. See what that is on this week’s Houston Newsmakers.

For more information on this week’s Houston Newsmakers

· U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul, (R) 10th Congressional District

· Website: https://mccaul.house.gov/

· Brian Wice, KPRC2 Legal Analyst ,

· Website: https://www.click2houston.com/team/brianwice/