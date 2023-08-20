88º
Playground catches fire in Spring’s Liberty Park

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Playground fire (Spring Fire Department)

SPRING, Texas – Firefighters from the Spring Fire Department extinguished a fire at a playground Saturday.

The playground was at Liberty Park located on Trailing Vine Road in Spring.

The Spring Fire Department shared photos of the blaze on X/Twitter.

Crews from Spring Fire Station 74, 73 and 70 worked the scene with multiple offensive lines & a deck gun on top of a fire engine.

The cause of the fire in under investigation by the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Christian Terry covered digital news in Tyler and Wichita Falls before returning to the Houston area where he grew up.

