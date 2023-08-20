Playground catches fire in Spring’s Liberty Park

SPRING, Texas – Firefighters from the Spring Fire Department extinguished a fire at a playground Saturday.

The playground was at Liberty Park located on Trailing Vine Road in Spring.

Spring Firefighters extinguished a playground fire in Liberty Park today. Crews from Spring Fire Stations 74, 73 and 70 worked the scene with multiple offensive lines & a deck gun on top of a fire engine. @hcfmo is investigating the cause.

H/T to Firefighter Mark Millikin pic.twitter.com/2VUkvEJFrA — Spring Fire Department (@Springfdtx) August 20, 2023

The Spring Fire Department shared photos of the blaze on X/Twitter.

Crews from Spring Fire Station 74, 73 and 70 worked the scene with multiple offensive lines & a deck gun on top of a fire engine.

The cause of the fire in under investigation by the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office.