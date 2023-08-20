Playground catches fire in Spring’s Liberty Park

SPRING, Texas – Firefighters from the Spring Fire Department extinguished a fire at a playground Saturday.
The playground was at Liberty Park located on Trailing Vine Road in Spring.
Spring Firefighters extinguished a playground fire in Liberty Park today. Crews from Spring Fire Stations 74, 73 and 70 worked the scene with multiple offensive lines & a deck gun on top of a fire engine. @hcfmo is investigating the cause.— Spring Fire Department (@Springfdtx) August 20, 2023
The Spring Fire Department shared photos of the blaze on X/Twitter.
Crews from Spring Fire Station 74, 73 and 70 worked the scene with multiple offensive lines & a deck gun on top of a fire engine.
The cause of the fire in under investigation by the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office.