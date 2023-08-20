Woman found shot to death in southwest Houston apartment

A woman’s neighbors found her shot in the head in her southwest Houston apartment on Saturday, and she was later pronounced dead.

HOUSTON – A woman’s neighbors found her shot in the head in her southwest Houston apartment on Saturday, and she was later pronounced dead.

Houston police was called to the 10200 block of West Bellfort Boulevard around 8 p.m. due to a possible homicide.

Authorities said the woman’s neighbors, who lived across from her and knew her for several years, noticed her door was half open.

They went to her apartment, knocked, and nobody answered, then they went into the bedroom and found the woman in her 20s on the ground. The neighbors called the Houston Fire Department, and paramedics later pronounced the woman, who had a gunshot wound to the head, dead at the scene.

The victim lived there with her father, but he was not at the apartment.

Police also found shell casings at the scene. The victim was not identified, and no one has been arrested for the shooting.

This case is still under investigation.