SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas – The San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and investigators are at the scene of a shooting Saturday evening.

The sheriff’s office said the scene is in the 6000 block of FM 1725.

There are multiple victims reported with one person dead. Another is being flown to a hospital via an air medical ambulance.

“Expect a heavy police presence and please avoid the area,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.