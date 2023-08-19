Woman accused of pointing gun at man during argument following hit and run crash in Spring

SPRING, Texas – A woman has been arrested, accused of pointing a gun at a man during an argument following a hit and run crash in Spring.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, Alyssa Kinney, 22, is charged with aggravated assault. Her bond and court information have not been set at this time.

The constable’s office said deputies responded to the 19100 block of Crystola Park Saturday in reference to a road rage incident.

A man reported that a woman had pointed a gun at him during a verbal altercation following a hit and run crash.

Constable deputies were able to gather the description of the woman as well as her vehicle information and were able to identify Kinney as the suspect. She was found at her home and arrested.