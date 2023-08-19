101º
Man detained after woman found dead inside League City apartment

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Tags: League City, crime, South Shore Lakes Apartments
LEAGUE CITY, Texas – A man has been detained after a woman was discovered dead from an apparent gunshot wound inside an apartment in League City Saturday.

According to the League City Police Department, at approximately 1:16 p.m. Saturday, they received a call from a man who lives at the South Shore Lakes Apartments located at 3850 E FM 518.

Police said the man told them his wife had been injured. When League City patrol officers arrived at the apartment, they found a woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said the man has been detained and the situation remains under investigation.

