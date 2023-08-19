101º
Join Insider

LIVE

Local News

Man accused of firing shot at vehicle in road rage incident on Sam Houston Tollway

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Road Rage, shooting, crime, Javier Cardenas, Sam Houston Tollway, Harris County
Javier Cardenas (Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man has been arrested, accused of firing a gunshot at a vehicle in a road rage incident on the Sam Houston Tollway Saturday.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, the incident happened at 9:28 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North Sam Houston Tollway West.

Deputies responded to the scene in reference to a road rage incident. When deputies arrived, a complainant reported that an 18-wheeler cut him off, almost causing a crash.

The constable’s office said further investigation revealed that a driver, Javier Cardenas, 27, discharged a gun and struck the complainants vehicle. The weapon was recovered at the scene.

Cardenas was booked into the Harris County Jail and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond and court information has not been set at this time.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Christian Terry covered digital news in Tyler and Wichita Falls before returning to the Houston area where he grew up. He is passionate about weather and the outdoors and often spends his days off on the water fishing.

email