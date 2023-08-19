Man accused of firing shot at vehicle in road rage incident on Sam Houston Tollway

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man has been arrested, accused of firing a gunshot at a vehicle in a road rage incident on the Sam Houston Tollway Saturday.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, the incident happened at 9:28 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North Sam Houston Tollway West.

Deputies responded to the scene in reference to a road rage incident. When deputies arrived, a complainant reported that an 18-wheeler cut him off, almost causing a crash.

The constable’s office said further investigation revealed that a driver, Javier Cardenas, 27, discharged a gun and struck the complainants vehicle. The weapon was recovered at the scene.

Cardenas was booked into the Harris County Jail and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond and court information has not been set at this time.