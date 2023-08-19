99º
Harris County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 12-year-old girl

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl from Houston, who was last seen on Friday. (Harris County Sheriff's Office)

HOUSTON – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl from Houston, who was last seen on Friday.

Jordan Jacobs was last spotted in the 6300 block of Rumford Lane around 7:30 p.m.

She was wearing black and white cow print pajamas and carrying a green backpack. Jacobs is five feet and two inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have seen the girl, you should call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

