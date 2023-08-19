HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Texas Center for the Missing has issued a Houston Regional Silver Alert for a 57-year-old woman reported missing in north Harris County.

57-year-old Elisa Duarte was last seen Friday at approximately 6:30 p.m. on foot at the Northwest Hospital located at 710 W. FM 1960.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

The agency said Duarte has been diagnosed with early onset dementia and is in need of her medication.

Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts should contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-755-7427.