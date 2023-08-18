86º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Video shows Southwest Airlines plane engine catch fire shortly after takeoff from Houston’s Hobby Airport

Dramatic video captured the plane in distress before it landed safely at Houston’s Hobby Airport.

Jay Blackman and David K. Li, NBC News

Tags: Local, Houston
Dramatic video captured the plane in distress before it landed safely at Houston's Hobby Airport.

HOUSTON – Flames burst from a Southwest Airlines jet in the sky near Houston, forcing the distressed plane into a hasty retreat and a safe landing, officials said Wednesday.

Flight 307 took off from Houston bound for the Mexican resort city of Cancún before it returned to Hobby Airport “on Tuesday night after experiencing a mechanical issue shortly after takeoff,” Southwest said in a statement.

“The aircraft landed safely and was taken out of service for review,” the airline added. “A different aircraft continued the flight to Cancun last evening, and we appreciate our Customers’ patience and support.”

Read this story in its entirety on nbcnews.com.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.