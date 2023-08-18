Big As Texas country music fest will debut at Montgomery County Fairgrounds in 2024.

HOUSTON – A new music festival -- Big As Texas -- is coming to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in 2024.

The three-day outdoor festival will be held May 10-12. The event will feature open-fire grilling, custom car shows, equestrian exhibitions, carnival games, immersive art installations, silent auctions, chainsaw carvings, and more.

The 2024 lineup is expected to be revealed in the fall of 2023.

The festival aims to raise funds and awareness for suicide prevention as Montgomery County says it’s facing an unprecedented spike in rapidly-rising rates of suicide deaths.

Event Organizers will be inviting local experts, doctors, and nonprofits from across the country and will donate a portion of ticket proceeds to support the cause.