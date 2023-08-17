Student at Klein ISD’s Benfer Elementary walks off campus, found at nearby shopping center

The Klein Independent School District is investigating after a student at Benfer Elementary walked off campus and was later found at a nearby shopping strip.

The child, whose identity has not been released, was spotted at about noon in front of the Texas Sun Spa Tanning Salon, located in the 18400 block of Kuykendahl.

“He kept walking past the salon. I got out of the car, tried to stop him, ask where his parents were and he kept pointing to the other direction and so I was like ‘this isn’t right,’” said salon owner Shannon Connor.

Connor told KPRC 2 she tried communicating with the child but said he was unable to.

“I think he was just too young, maybe kinder or Pre-K,” said Connor.

Connor said the young boy walked all the way to a nearby recruiting office before they were able to call police and Benfer Elementary.

“My husband met me there, we called the daycare down here and it was not their kid. Then we called Benfer, they were not even aware they had a kid missing,” Connor said.

Eventually school officials, Klein ISD police and a Harris County sheriff’s deputy arrived on scene.

KPRC 2 contacted the district to ask how this was allowed to happen.

In a statement, Klein ISD said:

“Klein ISD is aware of an incident involving a Benfer Elementary student who left school premises today. We are grateful to the Klein ISD Police and community members who ensured the child was safely returned to the campus. The district is conducting a thorough investigation into this matter.”

Connor said she’s thankful she spotted him when she did and believes Klein ISD needs to be held accountable.

“If he would have been found by the wrong person, hit by a car who knows,” Connor said.