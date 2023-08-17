Starbucks on your Target Drive-Up run: It’s here, Texas

HOUSTON – Some Texas Target stores are offering a new service: get Starbucks with your Drive Up order.

Target said after a successful pilot, Drive Up with Starbucks is rolling out to Target’s more than 1,700 stores nationwide -- including some in Texas -- with both a Starbucks Café and Drive Up service by early October.

Here’s how it’ll work:

After placing a Drive Up order at a participating Target store and receiving notification that it’s ready, a guest will indicate they are en route in the Target app. Then:

You’ll receive a prompt to place an order from the Starbucks full menu. Upon making their Starbucks selections, they will click “Add for Drive Up” and pay for the order.



Once you complete the Drive Up check-in process and indicates “I’m on my way,” a Starbucks barista located within the participating Target store prepares the order. This includes packaging food and beverage items to ensure their safe transport, such as drink stoppers to securely seal lid openings.



You park in the designated Drive Up parking area and taps “I’m here” in the Target app. A Target team member then delivers the Starbucks order — along with your Drive Up purchase — to the car.

“With the ability to add a Starbucks drink or menu item to a Drive Up order, we are making Target runs through our same-day services even more rewarding and convenient than ever,” Target said in a news release announcing the service.

The service is currently available in the following states: California*, Colorado, Delaware*, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky*, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri*, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey*, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania*, South Dakota, Texas*, Utah*, Washington*, West Virginia*, Wisconsin. *At select stores