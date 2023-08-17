Spam donates meat products valued at more than $1M to Maui wildfire victims

For decades, Spam has been a staple in Hawaiian cooking, a phenomenon dating back to its introduction during World War II.

Now, Spam and parent company Hormel Foods are stepping up to aid victims of the Maui wildfire disaster.

The companies announced Thursday they would be donating 264,000 cans of Spam, valued at more than $1 million, to a relief organization.

“The people of Hawaii have a special place in both the history and heart of the Spam brand,” the companies said in a statement. “Our donation efforts are just one way we are showing the community our love and support back.”

For more, go to NBC News.

Complete coverage:

Death toll from devastating Maui fire reaches 101, Hawaii governor says

Help is needed in Maui amid devastating wildfires: Here’s how the Houston area can lend a hand

Maui residents fill philanthropic gaps while aid makes the long journey to the fire-stricken island