PHOTOS: Fort Bend County Epicenter - See new sports and entertainment venue opening in Rosenberg

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

A new entertainment venue will soon open in Fort Bend County.

The Fort Bend County Epicenter, a 230,000 square-foot multi-purpose event center, sits on a 51.75-acre site near the southwest corner of State Highway 59 and State Highway 36 in Rosenberg, near the site of the county fairgrounds.

The venue will host music, rodeo, graduation ceremonies, sporting events and more.

The facility includes a 177,000 square-foot main arena, a 17,000-square-foot multi-purpose event center and a 38,000-square-foot pavilion ideal for livestock shows, equestrian competitions, and agricultural events.

The developer behind the project is Stonehenge Holdings, LLC and specializes in developments for public entities.

The new venue will host an open house Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. During the event, the facility will be open to the community for guided tours.

