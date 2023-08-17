Harris County jailer attacked by inmate arrested for allegedly threatening woman with gun

HOUSTON – A jailer who was attacked by an inmate in July was arrested Wednesday for threatening a woman with a gun, court documents said.

Jose Valdiviez, 29, was arrested after authorities said he threatened a woman he was dating “with imminent bodily injury by using and exhibiting a deadly weapon, namely, a firearm,” in December 2022.

Valdiviez was charged with aggravated assault of a family member. His bond was set at $50,000.

Authorities said if Valdiviez makes bond, he cannot have any contact with the victim or her family, he can’t possess any firearms or other weapons, and he can’t use drugs or alcohol.

KPRC 2 reported on Valdiviez last month after authorities said he sustained bruised ribs, several facial lacerations, and a broken nose by inmate Christian Dillard at the Harris County Jail. According to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, Dillard was sentenced to life in prison for a capital murder charge that happened nearly three years ago.