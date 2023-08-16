83º
Join Insider

LIVE

Local News

Over 90,000 Katy ISD students return to the classrooms Wednesday

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Brittany Jeffers, Reporter

Tags: Katy ISD, Classroom Ready
Students in Katy ISD are headed back to the classrooms Wednesday morning, and several new schools within the district are opening their doors for the first time.

KATY, Texas – Students in Katy ISD are headed back to the classrooms Wednesday morning, and several new schools within the district are opening their doors for the first time.

Among those schools debuting this year, is Russel and Cindie Faldyn Elementary School and Youngblood Elementary.

Lisa Kassman, Executive Director of Facilities and Construction spoke to KPRC 2′s Brittany Jeffers about the exponential growth the city has seen and how the district is accommodating that growth.

“It’s incredible just watching,” she said. “Just watching it turn from a small road to a whole blossoming community...”

Faldyn Elementary will have the latest technology for students to use, including smart panels, Chromebooks, and iPads.

The new campus was funded by the 2021 bond.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 3, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email

Emmy-winning journalist. Inquisitive. Sparkle enthusiast. Coffee-fueled, with a dash of sass.

email

facebook

twitter