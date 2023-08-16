Over 90,000 Katy ISD students return to the classrooms Wednesday

Students in Katy ISD are headed back to the classrooms Wednesday morning, and several new schools within the district are opening their doors for the first time.

Among those schools debuting this year, is Russel and Cindie Faldyn Elementary School and Youngblood Elementary.

Lisa Kassman, Executive Director of Facilities and Construction spoke to KPRC 2′s Brittany Jeffers about the exponential growth the city has seen and how the district is accommodating that growth.

“It’s incredible just watching,” she said. “Just watching it turn from a small road to a whole blossoming community...”

Faldyn Elementary will have the latest technology for students to use, including smart panels, Chromebooks, and iPads.

The new campus was funded by the 2021 bond.