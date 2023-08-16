87º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Channelview ISD welcomes back students after a restful summer break

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Cathy Hernandez, Reporter

Tags: Channelview ISD, Classroom Ready

Teachers and staff at Channelview ISD welcomed back students to the classroom Wednesday morning.

“I’m happy and excited,” said 1st grader Mateo Garza. “Because I’m going to have a good day and learn and be smart.”

At Hamblen Elementary School, the campus is bringing education, dance, and culture together. The school started the Folkorico dance group at Hamblen last year and they hope to grow the program at other schools in the years to come.

Staff welcomed parents and students back early Wednesday. The students were excited and anxious to return from the summer break, and families say they’re looking forward to a successful year.

“A little bit sad because (Mateo’s) leaving. I really enjoyed him all summer break, but we’re excited for him. We know he’s going to be great, said Mateo’s mother, Paola Garza.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 3, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email

Reporter, family-oriented, sports fanatic, proud Houstonian.

email

facebook

twitter