Channelview ISD bus drivers ready for first day of school; other districts hoping to fill other positions

CHANNELVIEW – As students head back to school, several districts are looking to fill teacher vacancies, substitutes roles, custodial and bus driver positions.

In east Harris County, the Channelview Independent School District started recruiting last year to make sure they are fully staffed when it comes to bus drivers.

Wednesday is the first day of school for students at Channelview ISD. The transportation department is making sure all buses have working air conditioning units. Drivers spent the day driving their routes and getting ready and will be out on Wednesday greeting students on their first day of school.

Just like many districts across the Houston area, Channelview is accepting new drivers and always looking for extra help.

Martha Guevara is a first-time school bus driver but she’s no stranger to working with Channelview ISD.

“I started off as a bus monitor first and then with the encouragement of my boss and coworkers I decided to become a bus driver. It’s awesome,” Guevara said.

Guevara says it was tough getting through training and obtaining her Commercial Driver’s License but now her hard work has paid off.

“I’m excited and looking forward to meeting the new students,” she said.

Channelview ISD has 55 routes and 52 drivers. Transportation Director Ezell Brown says they have four master subs that can help with the other three routes that don’t have a permanent driver.

Brown says substitute drivers can earn $18 an hour but full-time positions make over $24 an hour.

“We are accepting drivers and we are growing our own drivers. We have turned about five or six bus monitors into a school bus driver,” Brown said.

Dr. Tory Hill is entering his second year with the district as superintendent and says recruitment and retention is discussed around the year.

“Last year at this time, we were not as comfortable as we are now, but our board of trustees has been very forward thinking and making certain that we remain competitive in our pay. That’s been extremely important, so we are definitely in a much better place this year,” Hill said.

Several other districts in the area need help filling bus driver positions.

Katy ISD has about 60 vacancies.

Fort Bend ISD has 45 bus driver openings.

HISD is offering a $3,000 sign-on bonus to the first 50 CDL drivers.

As for Guevara, she’s excited about the school year and encourages others to give the bus driving career a try.

“Mothers can do it, stay at home moms…everyone,” she said.

For most school districts, the qualifications include having a decent driving record, passing an annual physical and having a love for kids.

Channelview ISD will also help you get your CDL, and your kids can enroll in the district if you live in a different city. To learn more about part-time positions at Channelview ISD, click here.