Texas AG’s office stays judge’s ruling regarding SB 1750, Harris County Elections Office

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Texas Attorney General’s Office stayed a judge’s ruling regarding Senate Bill 1750, which would get rid of the Harris County Elections Administrator’s Office.

On Tuesday, a Travis County District Court temporarily blocked SB 1750, and on the same day the AG’s office filed an appeal to the Texas Supreme Court.

Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee held a news conference on Tuesday to provide more information about this development.

Through SB 1750, the election administrator’s duties would be taken over by the county clerk and tax assessor-collector.

“This ruling is a win for not just Harris County, but for elections officials throughout the state. We can’t allow politically motivated lawmakers to pass laws targeting only one county because of personal vendettas,” Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee said in a news release. “This law is about disrupting Harris County elections, not making them better. We have good people in this county of all political beliefs who take the time to help run elections and make our democracy work. Republican leaders in Austin should be trying to help them, not throw their work into disarray. My office will continue to fight for those folks.”

SB1750 was scheduled to go into effect in September ahead of early voting for the November 2023 elections. Some items that are going to be on the ballot are statewide constitutional amendments, countywide bond propositions, and municipal races for the city of Houston.

The state of Texas appealed today’s ruling on SB 1750. The county is now working to take emergency action from the Texas Supreme Court.

