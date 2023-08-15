Sugar Land moving forward with $31.4M runway renovations for regional airport that is ‘important part’ of economy

SUGAR LAND, Texas – The Sugar Land City Council is moving forward with a $31.4M project to renovate the Sugar Land Regional Airport’s runway, which is significant to the region’s economy.

City Council recently approved the $1.4 million design portion of the initiative. The runway was constructed in 1985 and needs to be maintained everyday to run smoothly. In 2021, officials determined this needed to be rehabilitated.

Corporate jets such as Global Express use the airport, which has a significant impact on the local economy.

“Sugar Land Regional Airport is an important part of the regional economy and contributes more than $69.9 million to the property tax rolls, funding services provided by both Fort Bend County and Fort Bend Independent School District. More than 100 Fortune 500 companies utilize SLRA on a regular basis, and serves the needs of the local general aviation community,” the city said.

Local leaders said they hope to use Federal Aviation Administration and Texas Department of Transportation grants to pay for the $30 million construction costs.

They do not expect to use tax dollars. Any other costs will be covered by money from the airport through fuel sales, hangar rentals and land leases.

“To minimize a lengthy runway closure, the existing runway will be crushed, recycled, and used as a base to support an asphalt overlay,” Deputy Director of Aviation Mitchell Davies said. “Asphalt pavement for single-runway airports is an industry standard and will provide us with the flexibility to address future pavement issues at night with minimal impact on aircraft operations.”

It will take about 10 months to design the project and construction is expected to start in 2026. Officials will have several meetings to get the community’s input.