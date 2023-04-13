Sugar Land Char House renovation project expected to cost $1B

SUGAR LAND, Texas – The Char House in Sugar Land was built in 1925, and it was used to create sugar for the Imperial Sugar Company, according to the city’s heritage foundation.

The building has deep ties to the history of the city, and there are plans to redevelop the structure. This could be a $1 billion project that would be an investment from the city and possibly the PUMA development firm that has been eyeing the initiative.

PUMA and the city have signed a reimbursement agreement, so Sugar Land will pay $5 million to cover costs that may arise before construction begins on the redevelopment, said Doug Adolph, the city of Sugar Land’s communications director. For the agreement, the city will use tax dollars. PUMA can now try to obtain private funding to also pay for the project.

The Char House project is expected to cover 40 acres. PUMA is hoping to develop the land near the Char House to create new stores, restaurants, office spaces and apartments. The Imperial Historic District, which is also part of the initiative, would have 660 apartments. The district would also be part of a 201-acre Regional Activity Center that would have 254 apartments at the Imperial Lofts and 274 apartments at the Sueba Site.

This is a map of the Imperial Regional Activity Center. (City of Sugar Land)

The city is hopeful these projects could strengthen Sugar Land’s economy and create more recreational activities for residents. It could also attract more visitors.

The city also has had to make zoning changes for the redevelopment. A general development plan was approved, and this is step one in a two-step process. A land use plan amendment was also given the green light, but Devon Rodriguez, the Sugar Land Economic Development deputy director, said other zoning plans will still need to be approved.

PUMA is working toward finishing the Char House renovations by 2025, which is the 100th anniversary of the historical building.

