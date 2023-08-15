Registration is open for 2023 Walk Like MADD

National President of MADD and Harris County Constable for Precinct 1 joined KPRC 2+ Now to help raise awareness and funds.

The Annual Walk Like MADD is happening on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, and registration and fundraising links are open.

The event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at Champion Forest Baptist Church in Jersey Village.

Tess Rowland, National President of MADD, and Constable Alan Rosen with Precinct 1 joined Zach Lashway on KPRC 2+ Now to share more information about the walk. Watch the entire interview above.

What is MADD?

MADD stands for Mothers Against Drunk Driving. According to their website, MADD is “focused on one goal: ending impaired driving for good. Since [their] founding, [they’ve] served as a lifeline for thousands of victims and survivors, and drunk driving fatalities have been cut in half — but [they] refuse to stop there. Together, we can end this 100% preventable crime.”

What is Walk Like MADD?

Walk Like MADD is MADD’s signature fundraising event to help raise both awareness and funds to end drunk driving and fight drugged driving. Last year, tens of thousands of people in over 90 cities across the nation participated, and together, they raised over $3 million.

2023 Walk Like MADD Harris and Montgomery County

When : 9/23/23

Time : 9 a.m.

Where: Champion Forest Jersey Village

Click here for the website.

Click here to register for the event.

Can’t make it? Click here to donate.