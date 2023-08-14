PHOTOS: Suspects break into Spring pawn shop, steal several firearms

Surveillance photos have been released of several suspects involved in a pawn shop robbery at a Montgomery County pawn shop, according to the Sherriff’s Office.

The robbery was reported Wednesday morning at Top Gun Pawn, located in the 1600 block of Rayford Road in Spring.

Deputies said the three suspects were seen pulling up to the building in a white Chrysler 300 before breaking into the business and stealing multiple firearms.

The suspects were described to be wearing all-white clothing with face masks, and one suspect had the word “Hoodrich” on the front and back of their short.

Anyone who recognizes the men involved are being asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 and press option 3; or call Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-7867 and refer to case #23A232846.