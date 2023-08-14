86º
Male juvenile found dead in southeast Houston

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – A male juvenile was found dead in southeast Houston Monday, the Houston Police Department said.

Officers were called to the 11700 block of Algonquin Drive.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, the juvenile, whose exact age was unknown, was found unresponsive.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities have not yet said how the juvenile died.

KPRC 2 is working to find out more information.

