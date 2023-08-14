Male juvenile found dead in southeast Houston

HOUSTON – A male juvenile was found dead in southeast Houston Monday, the Houston Police Department said.
Officers were called to the 11700 block of Algonquin Drive.
Police said when they arrived at the scene, the juvenile, whose exact age was unknown, was found unresponsive.
The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Authorities have not yet said how the juvenile died.
KPRC 2 is working to find out more information.
HPD Commanders and PIO are en route to the scene of a juvenile death in the 11700 block of Algonquin Drive.— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 14, 2023
Prelim info is the male was found unresponsive and later pronounced deceased at a local hospital.
More info at the scene.#HouNews pic.twitter.com/ukQ67fXWaD