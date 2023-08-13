Signs of depression, fight against fentanyl, Derrick Broze discusses mayoral race, and more on Houston Newsmakers

IN THIS EPISODE:

Khambrel Marshall shares more information about mental health following Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo’s announcement about having clinical depression.

The Drug Enforcement Agency in Houston is working to give heavier sentences to drug dealers.

Derrick Broze shares with Houston Newsmakers how his campaign for Houston mayor is going.

Mental health includes emotional, psychological and social well-being

Mental health is the topic as the depression treatment of Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo makes headlines (KPRC-Pixabay)

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo made the unexpected announcement last week that she was seeking care for what she described as “clinical depression.

“It is important for me personally and professionally to confront this issue swiftly,” she wrote in a message to the community. “So, I will be taking temporary leave from the office while I am receiving treatment.”

Hidalgo said she would be out of state for in-patient care, so what does that mean?

Depression care covers many areas

Audrey Omenson, MA, LPC-S, Founder & Owner, The Therapy Collective (KPRC)

While the news about the Harris County judge might have been surprising, it should not be according to Audrey Omenson, MA, LPC-S and the owner/founder of the Therapy Collective.

“Twenty nine percent of Americans today, at some point in their life have had a depression diagnosis and that’s just diagnosis,” she said on this week’s Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall. “So that means someone went in, saw a professional, and they gave them a diagnosis. So, there’s way more people who haven’t done that.”

Omenson talks about what depression means, what the symptoms are, and how we can know when depression evolves into the need for professional care. See all you will need to know about depression on this week’s program and on HOUSTON NEWSMAKERS EXTRA with Audrey Omenson .

The Drug Enforcement Agency ramps up pressure on fentanyl use

Daniel C. Comeaux, Houston DEA Special Agent in Charge (KPRC)

The Houston DEA’s Special Agent in Charge said his office is making it clear to those who sell fentanyl that the penalties are tougher than ever.

“Right now, you’re looking at 20 years to life if we can prove that you sold a fentanyl pill that caused an overdose death,” SAC Daniel C. Comeaux said. “And, we have some really talented agents who are working hard to prove that and we’ve had success with it.”

Comeaux said there is a simple way for everyone to avoid such a potentially deadly synthetic opioid.

“I need all the viewers to truly understand that if you did not get the pill or any medication prescribed by your doctor and get it filled by a legitimate pharmacy…don’t take it.”

What you need to now about the Houston region Drug Enforcement Agency on this week’s program.

Broze in long shot uphill fight for Mayor’s job

Derrick Broze, Candidate for Houston Mayor (KPRC)

Derrick Broze ran for Houston Mayor in 2019. It did not end well. He received less than a third of 1% of the vote with 686 of the more than 241,000 cast. That is not stopping him from trying again this year.

“In the current mayoral race, different from the one in 2019, the two leading candidates are 30-year career politicians,” Broze said. “Frankly, I think Americans and Houstonians are looking for somebody who’s not deeply tied to the corporate political apparatus, and I think I offer something different.”

He said he was endorsed this week by the Harris County Libertarian Party, which he hopes will help. Current polling data from the University of Houston Hobby School of Public Affairs shows Broze again with 1% of likely voters choosing him but he said that number could be as high as 7% and could be a path to compete in the general election. If nothing else, Broze is the definition of optimism.

