Loud noise in Deerbrook Mall result of physical disturbance but no shots fired, police say

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Deerbrook Mall (Humble Police Department)

HUMBLE, Texas – The Humble Police Department said loud noises heard in Deerbrook Mall Saturday was the result of a physical disturbance, but no shots were fired.

According to police, they received multiple 911 calls saying that gunshots had been heard inside the mall. Officers responded and cleared the mall and determined that no shots had been fired.

Police said the noises originated from a physical disturbance that happened in the food court. Chairs were knocked over during the disturbance causing the loud noises, which they said people believed to have been gunshots.

No one was seriously injured in the disturbance.

