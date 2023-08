Harris County law enforcement is looking for a 12-year-old boy who’s been missing since the beginning of August.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County law enforcement is looking for a 12-year-old boy who’s been missing since the beginning of August.

Robert Gammon was last seen on Aug. 2 in Houston. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Gammon is five feet tall.

Authorities did not mention any other information regarding his disappearance. If you have seen the boy, you should contact Harris County officials at 281-376-3472.

