HOUSTON – All the northbound lanes on Interstate 69 were reopened on Sunday at Shepherd Drive after they were closed due to a fatal crash.

The wreck involved two vehicles, and at least one person died due to the incident.

The Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office was called to the scene around 4:00 a.m.

There are limited details about the crash. Drivers are encouraged to take other routes.

