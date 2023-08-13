19-year-old dead after shooting at party in Chambers County

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas – A 19-year-old is dead after authorities said a shooting broke out at a party in the Baytown area early Sunday morning.

According to the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 12:50 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a home in the 2400 block of Sweet Bay Drive after receiving multiple calls about a shooting.

Within minutes, deputies arrived at the scene and found a large number of people outside the home who said there was a victim in the backyard.

Deputies went to the back of the home to attempt life-saving measures, but the 19-year-old resident of Harris County was determined to be dead at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds. A second victim was transported to an area hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

The preliminary investigation leads detectives to believe there was a large party being hosted at the home at the time of the shooting. Multiple people were identified and interviewed by detectives and deputies. They told law enforcement that the suspected shooter had fled the scene before deputies arrived.

The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about this incident to please contact the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 409.267.2500.