Target recalls 2.2M Threshold Candles over laceration and burn hazards

HOUSTON – Target recalled 2.2 million Threshold Candles on Thursday after the products were said to be hazardous.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, the candles pose laceration and burn hazards.

Some of the products that were recalled include Threshold glass jar 5.5 ounce 1-wick candles and 20 ounce 3-wick candles.

To see the recalled products and the item numbers go here.

CPS said 19 people reported that the candle jar broke or cracked while they were using the product, and one person had a minor injury due to this. Customers can reach out to Target to receive a refund.