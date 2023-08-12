97º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Target recalls 2.2M Threshold Candles over laceration and burn hazards

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Consumer Reports, National, Texas
Target recalled 2.2 million Threshold Candles on Thursday after the products were said to be hazardous. (Target)

HOUSTON – Target recalled 2.2 million Threshold Candles on Thursday after the products were said to be hazardous.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, the candles pose laceration and burn hazards.

Some of the products that were recalled include Threshold glass jar 5.5 ounce 1-wick candles and 20 ounce 3-wick candles.

To see the recalled products and the item numbers go here.

CPS said 19 people reported that the candle jar broke or cracked while they were using the product, and one person had a minor injury due to this. Customers can reach out to Target to receive a refund.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

email