Trader Joe’s issues recall in 7 states, including Texas, over bugs in broccoli cheddar soup

Trader Joe’s Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup is being recalled in seven states “because the product has insects in the frozen broccoli florets,” according to a report from the Food and Drug Administration.

The recall affects the 20-ounce product in Florida, Illinois, California, Texas, Washington, Pennsylvania and Connecticut, the FDA said. In total, there are 10,889 affected cases, according to the FDA.

A Trader Joe’s representative could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday. According to the FDA, the recall was initiated by the product’s manufacturer, Winter Gardens Quality Foods, of New Oxford, Pennsylvania. No one with the company was reached for comment.

