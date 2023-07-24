95º
Trader Joe’s recalls two types of cookies because they may contain rocks

The store’s Almond Windmill Cookies and Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies may be contaminated, according to a recall notice.

Trader Joe's recalled their almond windmill cookies and dark chocolate chunk and almond cookies on July 21, 2023. (Trader Joe's)

The affected products are Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies with a sell-by date between Oct. 19 and 21, and its Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies with sell-by dates from Oct. 17 through 21.

The supplier of the two types of cookies alerted Trader Joe’s that the products may contain rocks, and all potentially affected cookies have since been removed from shelves and destroyed, according to the company’s announcement.

The recall notice urged customers who bought the cookies to not eat them, and to visit a store for a full refund. Trader Joe’s representatives declined to offer further detail about the recall beyond the published statement.

