Soldier returning home from active duty surprises daughters at high school volleyball game

A soldier and mother is reconnecting with her daughters after being gone for a year. Courtney Jones has been overseas on active duty, but is finally home and surprised her daughters at their varsity volleyball game.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A soldier and mother is reconnecting with her daughters after being gone for a year.

Corporal Courtney Jones has been overseas on active duty, but is finally home and surprised her daughters at their varsity volleyball game.

Jones has been in the Army for six years and her most recent deployment was to Kuwait.

Her daughter’s are in 12th and 10th grade at North Shore Senior High School in Galena Park ISD and both struggled with their mother’s absence.

Jones did as well, doing her best to stay in contact with Facetime calls and text messages, but she knows nothing compares to her physical presence.

“Of course when you get here, when its boots on the ground, when you are back at home, they are definitely going to cherish that moment, they’re going to remember everything that you did from afar knowing that you did everything everything that you could then and you are going to do more when you’re home,” Jones said.