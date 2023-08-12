HISD hosts job fair to fill vacancies ahead of new school year

HOUSTON – The Houston Independent School District hosted a job fair at the district’s headquarters Saturday, hoping to reach Superintendent Mike Miles’ goal of zero vacancies by the start of the school year.

The HISD Teacher Recruitment and Selection Team hosted the Campus Hiring Event hoping to attract talent and fill open positions.

“I’m claiming it. I know I’m getting one today it’s just which one,” said Vatrina Cural, who attended the job fair.

Leaders from HISD schools were on site talking to candidates and hiring on the spot for the upcoming school year.

Harry Johnson was one of those people who left the hiring event with a teaching job.

He said, “it was very organized. I went in. I talked with the person behind the desk and we talked about the job and there we go, it really was that simple.”

Filling positions has been top of mind for Miles and through the hiring event, they’re hoping to do that. The event on Saturday ends at 1 p.m.

“Our commitment as a district is to make sure every child has a high quality professional in front of them on the first day of school,” said William Solomon, the Executive Director of HISD Talent Acquisition.

To look for more HISD jobs go here.