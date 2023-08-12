Harris County deputy uses patrol vehicle to block wrong-way driver on Sam Houston Parkway

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is commending the actions of a deputy which they believe saved lives Friday night.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the deputy, identified as Deputy Howard, was on-duty Friday night when he saw a vehicle driving the wrong way on East Sam Houston Parkway.

Courageous act by our Deputy Howard. Last night, while on-duty, he saw a vehicle driving the wrong-way. He saw the headlights coming to him, and all the lanes moving with him in the same direction, were full. He made a decision it was gonna be him or other drivers. So he

“He saw the headlights coming to him, and all the lanes moving with him in the same direction, were full. He made a decision it was gonna be him or other drivers. So he positioned the right side of his patrol vehicle to the oncoming vehicle, likely saving lives,” Gonzalez said.

The resulting crash happened in the 9400 block of East Sam Houston Pkwy North neat Tidwell.

Gonzalez said Deputy Howard did not sustain serious injury, but was transported to a clinic as a precaution.

The driver of the other vehicle, Jose Valdez, 26, was also transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Valdez was suspected of being intoxicated and will be charged with intoxication assault against a peace officer. Valdez appears to have two prior convictions for DWI.

“We commend Deputy Howard for his courageous assumption of imminent harm in defense of the citizens of Harris County,” Gonzalez said.