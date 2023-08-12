91º
Boil water notice issued for the City of Freeport

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

FREEPORT, Texas – A boil water notice has been issued for the City of Freeport.

According to the city’s Facebook page, the boil water notice comes after the repair of a water main. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the water system to notify customers of the need to boil their water prior to consumption.

“To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, brushing teeth, cooking and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source,” the post said.

The water system will notify customers of when boiling is no longer required.

