The Galleria’s ice rink reopens after major renovations

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

Ice Skating (Pixabay)

The ice rink in The Galleria has reopened following $1 million in renovations.

Houston Public Media reported that the cost included a major overhaul of the rink, the purchase of a new ice resurfacing machine, new rubber flooring, and renovations made to the restrooms and changing areas.

Refurbishment work started earlier this year. The ice rink was closed from May until its reopening this week.

“With great elation, we are excited to re-open Ice at the Galleria,” the ice rink’s website reads. “We are proud of the improvements we have completed and can’t wait for everyone to come in and see them!”

In celebration of its reopening, the ice rink will throw an “Ice-tastic Reopening Celebration” Saturday. During the event, the rink will offer a $22 all-day skate pass.

“Come check out our renovated facility, new ice sheet, lights, and sound system,” the ice rink’s website reads.

