Man sentenced to 17 years in prison for running multi-drug distribution operation out of Houston car shop

HOUSTON – A 42-year-old man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison after reportedly selling multiple different types of drugs out of his Houston car shop.

According to the United States Department of Justice, Jason Curtis Caldwell plead guilty to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Investigators said it was determined that Caldwell was running a multi-drug distribution operation out of his car shop, North West Customz.

Caldwell reportedly sold kilogram amounts of meth as well as counterfeit opiate pills that contained fentanyl. Additionally, agents discovered that he had been supplying meth to another individual who was distributing counterfeit opiate pills containing meth.

He also was said to have sold counterfeit opiate pills on two different occasions to two other individuals who have since been convicted.

Caldwell was released on bond after his initial arrest.

After sentencing, he was taken into custody where he will remain pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility which will be determined in the near future.

“With approximately 500 fatal overdoses each year in Houston alone linked to fentanyl, we cannot overstate the danger it presents to our communities,” said Hamdani. “We will not stop fighting to protect the citizens of the Southern District of Texas. This case was a great example of that effort and demonstration of the collaboration between federal and local agencies in bringing a meth and fentanyl distributor to justice.”